Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Relief to Arnab Goswami as high court suspends FIRs against him

Relief to Arnab Goswami as high court suspends FIRs against him

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday suspended the first information reports (FIRs) filed against the editor in chief of the news channel Republic TV Arnab Goswami. The court said...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:55 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday suspended the first information reports (FIRs) filed against the editor in chief of the news channel Republic TV Arnab Goswami. The court said no coercive action should be taken against Goswami till further orders.

On April 22 and May 2, two FIRs were registered against Goswami at NM Joshi Marg and Pydhonie respectively, charging Goswami under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for making allegedly communal comments on his TV show.

The division bench of justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla, responding to the writ petition filed by Goswami to quash the two FIRs, said, “Seventy years into our republic we cannot be seen to be skating on thin ice so much so that mere mention of a place of worship will lead to animosity or hatred amongst religious communities causing upheaval and conflagration on the streets. Subscribing to such a view would stifle all legitimate discussions and debates in the public domain.”

Referring to observations made by the Supreme Court in Goswami’s case, the bench said, “India’s freedoms will rest safely as long as journalists can speak to power without being chilled by a threat of reprisal; free citizens cannot exist when the news media is chained to adhere to one position.”



The bench noted there was no evidence to suggest Goswami had tried to cause public disharmony. “We cannot have the spectacle of a Damocles’ sword hanging over the head of a journalist while conducting a public debate,” said the court in its order.

In its statement, Phoenix Legal, which represented Goswami, said, “Both FIRs now stand suspended until Arnab’s petition is disposed of finally. The police cannot take any action concerning them or any coercive steps against Arnab and his colleagues at Republic TV.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bombay HC seeks report from Maharashtra government on purported police brutality during lockdown
Jul 01, 2020 01:17 IST
Railways to start 700 new trains from today in Mumbai
Jul 01, 2020 01:15 IST
Aamir Khan’s 7 staff members test positive for Covid-19; actor negative
Jul 01, 2020 01:10 IST
60-year-old Thane man faces 24-hour ordeal after testing positive for Covid to get bed
Jul 01, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.