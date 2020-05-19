Reopen offices, private businesses in phases, Pawar tells Maharashtra govt

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is in favour of reopening the state’s economy and on Tuesday requested chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray to look into the possibility of allowing shops, offices and other private establishments to open in phases in Maharashtra. Pawar has asked the government to take appropriate steps to start road transport services and create policies to attract investment and industries in the state.

Pawar made these suggestions at a meeting held between Thackeray and the NCP chief at the former mayoral bungalow at Dadar, allotted for the proposed memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Senior ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government also held a meeting to discuss the draft guidelines for lockdown 4.0, following which they were issued.

Thackeray has leaned in favour of caution and decided against lifting restrictions in red zones. The state has, however, limited the areas in red zones to cities instead of entire districts.

In a series of tweets posted after the meeting, Pawar said, “To bring the economy back on track, lockdown restrictions need to be eased further. Please see how we can allow the functioning of shops, offices, and other private establishments in phases.”

In another tweet, he mentioned, “The public transport system is completely stopped in the state. We will have to take steps to start road transport services gradually and also have a time-bound program ready to restore flights and train services.”

Pawar further suggested that an action plan should accommodate local unemployed youths in the industrial sector as a large number of migrant workers have returned to their respective states.

The former chief minister also advocated for a new policy with incentive schemes to attract more investment and industries. He said that the directives issued by the state government for the operation of industries seem insufficient and suggested that the focus should be on bringing back those workers from Maharashtra and other states who have returned to their villages as it has become difficult for the industries to start their operations. “This has also created an opportunity for the local unemployed youths of the state. An action plan should be made to accommodate them in the industrial sector,” he proposed.

The NCP chief also called for discussions with industrialists and experts to increase import-export business and water transport as activities.

Pawar said the government needs to build confidence among the people that the situation is improving. For that, he suggested that ministers and officers should start attending their offices on a regular basis.