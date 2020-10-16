Reopening movie theatres in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray says release of SOP soon

The state government will soon decide on opening cinema halls after finalising the standard operating procedure (SOP) for them, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray told single-screen theatre and multiplex owners in a meeting on Thursday, even as officials seemed wary of a surge in Covid-19 cases owing to the upcoming festive season and relaxation of curbs.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 10,226 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,564,615, and 337 deaths, pushing the toll to 41,196.

According to the draft SOP prepared by the cultural department, multiplexes can be started with 50% occupancy, occupying alternate seats, and with other Covid-19 precautions. The CM acknowledged that the entertainment industry will help move the wheels of the state economy faster and added that the government does not get any joy by keep theatres shut.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s restaurants, bars, eateries and food courts can now remain open till 11.30pm and other business establishments can stay open till 9.30pm, according to an order that was issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) late on Thursday. Also, restaurants, bars, malls, food courts and businesses will be allowed to open at 7am, instead of 9.30am.

Nitin Datar, president, Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India, who was present in the meeting held via video-conferencing, told HT the exhibition sector will see huge losses if theatres are not opened during the festival season.

“Since all other businesses including malls and Metros, etc, are now opened, we asked the CM to allow theatres also to start with all necessary precautions. He was very concerned about the safety and health of the people, and rightly so. He gave examples that wherever cinemas were reopened in western countries, there was again a lockdown… We explained that Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and later Christmas are a big season for the exhibition sector. If cinemas do not open, then there will be a huge loss,” Datar said.

Thackeray in the meeting pointed out that people sitting in an air-conditioned cinema hall for over two hours can be susceptible to the virus. A statement from CMO said, “There is a study that Covid-19 transmission can increase during winter, so we have to go cautiously. We are gradually opening up various things in Maharashtra and our target is that there should not be a need to reimpose lockdown. It is important to take precautions so that people sitting in a cinema hall for two hours in a closed air-conditioned room do not catch the infection.”

Maharashtra’s Thursday caseload of 10,226 Covid-19 cases is line with its average of 12,011 daily cases in the past 15 days,. New infections included 2,119 cases from Mumbai, pushing the city’s case tally to 236,721.

The state’s 337 new fatalities reported on Thursday, 153 were from last two days, 46 from last week and remaining 138 from the period before it, according to the state health department. State’s case fatality rate is 3.63%.

Though the state has maintained the average of daily infections at 12,011 in last 15 days, the state authorities expect a spike in next couple of weeks in the wake of unlocking measures coinciding with the festivals.

“Our caseload as well as positivity rate is decreasing despite the drop in the number of daily tests. The decline in the cases has been witnessed across the state. This means Maharashtra has reached a plateau and the downward trend of cases may begin soon. But, at the same time, there is apprehension of a possible spike in cases in next few weeks. We have opened up more activities, including restaurants, bars, and are operating more trains. Navratri is beginning from Saturday, which could see more number of people coming out of their houses. As a result of this, cases may go up by end of the month,” the officer said.

Dr Shashank Joshi, one of the members of the state-appointed task force for the clinical management of Covid-19 patients, said that there could be a spike in next couple of weeks. “Across India and in Maharashtra there is clear-cut decline in cases. But the unlocking coinciding with winter setting in, the unseasonal climatic changes, rise in pollution, could result in spike in cases. The Covid-appropriate behaviour of citizens and not letting down the guard will help us in maintaining the downward trend. Next six weeks are very crucial,” he said.

Dr Joshi said that late reporting to the health centres by symptomatic people is leading to high CFR.

Meanwhile, Thackeray, during his meeting with theatre owners, also said that attempts to malign and finish off the Hindi film industry in Mumbai or to shift it from the state capital will not be tolerated. Thackeray’s statement on film industry came in the backdrop of the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and media coverage that was seen as a deliberate attempt to target Bollywood.

Thackeray said that Mumbai was not only the country’s financial capital, but also its cultural capital. “Bollywood enjoys a following across the globe. The film industry generates huge employment, while actors get popular because of the movies. However, in the past few days, attempts have been made to malign the image of the film industry by certain quarters, which is painful. Moves to finish off Bollywood or shift it elsewhere will never be tolerated,” a statement from the CMO quoted Thackeray as saying at a meeting with multiplex and theatre owners.

