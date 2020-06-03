Residents say BMC did not issue any cyclone warning

From shelter homes in municipal schools and transport arrangements to evacuate people to team of labourers to remove debris, arrangements for food packets and regular announcements in coastal areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started preparations, in the wake of the Cyclone Nisarga warning. However, residents of several coastal areas said they are clueless about the civic body’s advisory.

Areas such as Worli, Dadar, Marine Drive, Cuffe Parade, Mahim, Bandra, Versova and Malad have several sea-facing buildings and slum pockets along the coastline. Some residents’ associations complained the local ward offices are not interacting with people living on the coastline. Some have, however, taken precautionary measures.

Ashok Patel from Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association said no special advisory has been issued to them, even though 30 towers in the area are sea-facing. “There has been no communication from the ward office. Several residents are clueless and are only relying on forwarded messages,” he said.

Mehjabeen Barwani of Juhu Citizens’ Welfare Group, said, “As yet, there has been no official communication. Our local representatives are updating us with all precautionary measures. The BMC should be in contact with the residents’ associations in the city, as it is easier to communicate during such times.”

Mahendra Hemdev, coordinator of Marine Drive Residents’ Association, said, “We are shifting all loose material from the balconies. The local corporator is in constant touch with us and updating us. All residents are in touch with each other.” The 4-km stretch of Marine Drive has at least 80 sea-facing buildings.

A senior civic official said a team of ward officials is being sent to coastal areas, where they are making announcements on safety measures. The BMC’s official Twitter handle has also put out ‘dos and don’ts’.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North (Dadar-Mahim), said, “We have identified three municipal schools which were to be turned into quarantine centres for Covid-19, but will now be used to shift people from high-risk zones.” Another ward official from Juhu said they are making announcements and removing temporary structures on the beach.