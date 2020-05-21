Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Residents spot low-flying defence chopper over flamingo habitat; Navy says migratory bird survey

Residents spot low-flying defence chopper over flamingo habitat; Navy says migratory bird survey

On Wednesday morning, Navi Mumbai residents were surprised to see a helicopter fly very low, close to the flamingo feeding grounds in Talawe wetlands, scattering the birds.

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:51 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

The Indian Navy said they undertook a routine migratory bird survey sortie as flamingos and waders were a flight safety hazard. (Sandeep Bangia)

On Wednesday morning, Navi Mumbai residents were surprised to see a helicopter fly very low, close to the flamingo feeding grounds in Talawe wetlands, scattering the birds.

The Indian Navy said they undertook a routine migratory bird survey sortie as flamingos and waders were a flight safety hazard. The survey was carried out to ascertain density of migratory birds as this habitat falls within the designated ‘local flying area’ (LFA) of Indian Navy Station (INS) Shikra in Colaba, officials said.

More 1.5 lakh flamingos have flocked to wetlands in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) this year, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) had said last month, estimating a 25% increase in numbers as compared to 2019. BNHS said lower human activity during lockdown created ideal foraging conditions in Navi Mumbai wetlands.

Local resident Sandeep Bangia, who photographed the helicopter around 10am on Wednesday, said he had never seen a helicopter over the flamingo habitat earlier. “I live on the 17th floor, and what seemed like a defence helicopter was flying as low as the 14th floor,” said Bangia. “The whirring noise (from the helicopter) disturbed the birds as the chopper made multiple rounds over the patch within 10 minutes.”



The navy said, based on videos taken at the site, flamingo numbers were much more than previous years. “INS Shikra’s flight safety officer, skilled in bird migratory studies in LFA, was present for the sortie. For any defence station, it is essential to know the presence of migratory birds for flight safety. Large migratory bird congregation at this zone poses a risk to helicopter movement, and needs to be avoided. This is a safety requirement and there is no mischief,” said Commander Mehul Karnik, Indian Navy spokesperson. “Such surveys are usually conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles in large military airfields but in this region Chetak helicopters have to be deployed.”

A BNHS official requesting anonymity said, “A similar sortie was observed during our study in Panje in 2017, but not at the NRI complex flamingo habitat over the past few years.”

Sunil Agarwal, another resident said constant attention being given to this habitat makes a clear case for declaring the site a protected area.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab’s electoral process in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:31 IST
3 dead as Cyclone Amphan crosses Odisha before making landfall in Bengal
May 21, 2020 01:29 IST
Placements preparations during Covid-19 pandemic in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:27 IST
Mohali man’s decomposed body found hanging in house
May 21, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.