Restaurants in Maharashtra reopening from tomorrow. Here are the guidelines

All restaurants, bars, and cafes will have to conduct regular Covid-19 screening and testing of all employees (File Photo)

The restaurants in Maharashtra will be reopening from October 5 after more than six months of a complete shutdown necessitated by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The directorate of tourism of the Maharashtra government on Saturday issued extensive guidelines for restaurant owners and diners, including operating procedures for pre-booking of seats, Covid-19 hygiene while serving food and beverages, seating arrangements within restaurant premises, table etiquette, hospitality norms, entry-exit and washroom hygiene, norms for regular ventilation of premises and disinfection routines, digital or disposable paper menus, and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for staffers.

The guidelines also directed restaurants to take down detailed information of every visitor, including contact details (with the customer’s consent), in case there is a need to contact-trace any visitors later. Such logs will be maintained for 30 days. No buffets and live entertainment are allowed.

Here are the guidelines to be followed:

1. As per the guidelines, customers should be screened at the entry point for Covid-19 symptoms such as high temperature, cough and cold.

2. Hotels, food courts and restaurants can operate at 50% of their seating capacity.

3. Only asymptomatic customers will be allowed to enter the restaurants and eateries. Also, putting on face masks will be mandatory, except while eating.

4. Customers must follow social distancing while waiting for service. Plexiglass screens or similar barriers must be erected at counters where interactions with customers occur frequently.

5. Hand sanitizers must be made available and payment through digital mode should be encouraged while precautions should be taken during cash transactions. Rest rooms and hand-wash areas must be cleaned regularly.

6. The guidelines added that there should be separate entry and exit points and CCTV cameras on the premises must be fully functional and only cooked food should be included in the menu and raw or cold food like salads should be avoided.

7. All restaurants, bars, and cafes will have to conduct regular Covid-19 screening and testing of all employees, ensure use of N95 or equivalent masks and disinfection of premises twice a day.