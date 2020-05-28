Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Resume bus services before starting trains, say experts

Resume bus services before starting trains, say experts

Citizen group Mumbai Mobility Forum (MMF) has submitted suggestions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal, of how public transport may be opened up in the city...

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:15 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Citizen group Mumbai Mobility Forum (MMF) has submitted suggestions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal, of how public transport may be opened up in the city once lockdown restrictions are eased.

One of MMF’s suggestions is to increase bus services while local trains remain inoperative. Transport expert and convenor of MMF Ashok Datar said, “As more buses are introduced, we will also learn methods of social distancing in public transport. That can later be incorporated in local trains.”

In its letter to BMC, MMF wrote, “We can mobilise 6,000 idle school buses as Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has only 3,000 buses. School buses are idle and can be used during peak hours at lower cost. Operation of bus lanes on western express highway and eastern express highway for a few months will reduce traffic load on roads, increase the speed, and will work well for working class and low-income citizenry.”

MMF has suggested BMC raise fines from Rs 200 to Rs 500 under the Motor Vehicle Act. Higher fines would discourage people from taking out private vehicles, said MMF.



The gap between the requirement and supply of on-street parking lots was also highlighted by MMF. “Today, on-street parking lots are under 80. We need at least 600 to make an impact on driving and parking behaviour. … Electronic payment and mobile application to locate idle parking spaces can be introduced,’’ it said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana to randomly verify addresses of 5% train passengers
May 29, 2020 00:18 IST
2 more doctors in city die of Covid-19
May 29, 2020 00:18 IST
Women were arm-twisted to accuse Amritsar temple priest of rape: Police
May 29, 2020 00:17 IST
2,598 fresh infections take state tally closer to 60,000
May 29, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.