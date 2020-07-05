Retired cop’s wife seeks Maharashtra govt’s help as his Covid-19 treatment is likely to cost family ₹25 lakh

The wife of a 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who retired on March 31 from Dongri police station and later tested positive for Covid-19, wrote to the home minister and senior police officers seeking financial help, as his treatment expenses are likely to be ₹25 lakh. The retired personnel is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and has been put on a ventilator.

The family has arranged for ₹13.5 lakh, his son said. “We have been helped by our family and friends to a great extent. Now we have requested the home department and Mumbai Police commissioner to help us and we are hoping that they will,” the retired ASI’s son said.

The family stays at BIT chawl police colony at Mumbai Central. In her letter, the retired ASI’s wife stated that her son is studying in college and her husband was the only earning member of the family. Thus, it was not possible for her to pay the amount.

Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner of police (admin), said, “As per the rules, the Maharashtra Police’s Kutumb Arogya Yojana [under which police personnel and their families can avail free treatment] expires once a staff member retires from the service. However, we are exploring other ways through which we can help him.”

According to the letter, the ASI was suffering from cold and fever on March 20. “He did not apply for medical leave as he wanted to serve for the 10 days left in his service,” stated the letter.

Later, even after retiring on March 31, he continued to remain unwell for more than a month. The ASI visited a local physician, who suggested him to undergo a Covid-19 test, in which he tested positive.

“In May, his test results came positive and we had to shift him to a hospital. We tried to admit him to several hospitals, but there were no beds available. Then I received a call from the private hospital and we admitted him there on May 6. His condition deteriorated and he had to be put on ventilator. His condition has not completely improved yet,” the letter stated.