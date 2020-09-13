Review petition or fresh ordinance for Marathas? Maharashtra government to discuss with Opposition

The Maharashtra government is mulling on two options - review petition or fresh ordinance - to ensure the state retains the Maratha quota in jobs and education. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has decided that it will take the Opposition in confidence and take a call based on political consensus.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of his senior ministers to review the situation on Sunday.

“We have decided to discuss the issue with Opposition parties, several organisations and legal experts and only then make a decision. We have an option to file a review petition, some have also suggested issuing fresh ordinance,” said Ashok Chavan, public works department (PWD) minister after the meet.

The Apex court had stayed the reservation even as it referred the matter to the larger bench. The interim stay is a political setback as it has halted ongoing admissions and upset the Maratha community that makes up for nearly half of the state’s populace.

“Last week an unexpected decision came on Maratha reservation. The state didn’t fall short in arguments because our demand for transferring the case to the constitutional bench was accepted by the court, but while doing so, it stayed the implementation of reservation which was not expected. As per my information, no such act for providing reservation above 50% cap was stayed by the court earlier,” Thackeray said in his address to the state. He also requested the community to not hold protests, as the state was backing them completely.

Thackeray also said that he had already spoken to the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on the issue and would consult him again.