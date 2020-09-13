Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Review petition or fresh ordinance for Marathas? Maharashtra government to discuss with Opposition

Review petition or fresh ordinance for Marathas? Maharashtra government to discuss with Opposition

The Maharashtra government is mulling on two options - review petition or fresh ordinance - to ensure the state retains the Maratha quota in jobs and education. The Maharashtra...

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:48 IST

By Faisal Malik,

The Maharashtra government is mulling on two options - review petition or fresh ordinance - to ensure the state retains the Maratha quota in jobs and education. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has decided that it will take the Opposition in confidence and take a call based on political consensus.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of his senior ministers to review the situation on Sunday.

“We have decided to discuss the issue with Opposition parties, several organisations and legal experts and only then make a decision. We have an option to file a review petition, some have also suggested issuing fresh ordinance,” said Ashok Chavan, public works department (PWD) minister after the meet.

The Apex court had stayed the reservation even as it referred the matter to the larger bench. The interim stay is a political setback as it has halted ongoing admissions and upset the Maratha community that makes up for nearly half of the state’s populace.



“Last week an unexpected decision came on Maratha reservation. The state didn’t fall short in arguments because our demand for transferring the case to the constitutional bench was accepted by the court, but while doing so, it stayed the implementation of reservation which was not expected. As per my information, no such act for providing reservation above 50% cap was stayed by the court earlier,” Thackeray said in his address to the state. He also requested the community to not hold protests, as the state was backing them completely.

Thackeray also said that he had already spoken to the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on the issue and would consult him again.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Sep 14, 2020 01:17 IST
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Sep 13, 2020 21:52 IST
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Sep 13, 2020 22:56 IST
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
Sep 13, 2020 22:25 IST

latest news

Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Sep 14, 2020 01:17 IST
With 339 new positive cases, Gurugram sees largest ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases
Sep 14, 2020 00:38 IST
Mumbai doctor writes about his viral encounters
Sep 14, 2020 00:36 IST
Gurugram: Kingpin of gang that duped over 100 people on pretext of selling insurance policies arrested
Sep 14, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.