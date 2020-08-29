Ride within Bandra Kurla Complex with new e-bike facility from August 31

At a time when public transport options are minimal in the city, commuters will be able to travel in and around Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) using a newly launched electric bike facility. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) along with app-based e-bike sharing platform Yulu, will start providing the service from today (August 31).

Around 100 bikes will be available at nine different zones (like docking stations) at BKC, including two zones near the Bandra and Kurla suburban railway stations. Commuters will have to download the app, pay ₹5 to unlock the bike, post which they will be charged ₹1.5 per minute for the ride.

Around nine additional zones will be added subsequently, with more bikes, officials said, adding that the bikes will be ideal for short-distance commutes.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “The chief minister had inaugurated the bikes in January, but there were some delays owing to the pandemic. The service will start on August 31.”

Yulu was one among the top nine teams selected by MMRDA in November 2019, when the authority conducted a challenge for smart mobility solutions in the city.

With the authority developing a 337-km Metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), it has decided to also invest in last-mile mobility solutions.

MMRDA recently invited bids for planning a transit system in BKC as it is cumbersome to reach the commercial hub from the two suburban railway stations. It also recently approved a plan to establish a multi-modal integration at 30 stations of Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro 7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East) corridors, expected to be operational by May 2021.

Commuters can download the Yulu app from the Google Playstore and locate the nearest Yulu zone. They can then scan the QR code or enter the vehicle number to unlock the bike for ₹5. Users can later end the ride on the app and will be charged accordingly. Commuters have to also pay a refundable security deposit of ₹199 for the service.