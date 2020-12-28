Rise in number of domestic travellers for New Year’s; Goa top choice

While travel this year has been at an all-time low due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems that many Indians have started travelling again. With New Year’s around the corner, Goa is the top destination for people from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. According to travel portals, leisure travel recovery is being led by millennials, and they expect the trend to continue in a more pronounced way in 2021.

“Travellers are packing their bags for year-end trips. They are confidently exploring options which provide stringent safety and sanitisation processes with health and hygiene as the top priority. A majority of travellers are opting for places which are secluded and less commercial, providing them with peace and calm. Additionally, with 44% growth in last-minute bookings received this year as compared to the last, there has been a change in booking patterns,” said Sabina Chopra, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), corporate travel and head industry relations, Yatra.

Portals unanimously listed Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Udaipur and Ooty among others to be travellers’ preferred places. “In terms of accommodation, we have seen a surge in inquiries for options such as homes-stays, cottages and premium and luxury hotel properties,” Chopra added.

According to Cleartrip, preferred travel destinations this season are Goa, Kochi and Bengaluru.

“Essential travel picked up as the unlock phases were announced and travel season since Diwali validated this further as road trips, weekend getaways and day-cations were the top choice at Goibibo. Leisure travel recovery is being led by millennials and we expect that trend to continue in a more pronounced way, come 2021. Many more Indians will be taking their first real holiday in the coming months, having a host of products that put safety first to choose from,” said Vipul Prakash, COO, Goibibo.

As per searches on Goibibo, people are looking forward to unconventional trips that promise adventure and manage to bring back the thrill of travelling.