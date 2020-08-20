Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Ro-ro service resumes with limited operations

Ro-ro service resumes with limited operations

The roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service, which is set to resume from Thursday morning, got booking for 100 passengers and 30 cars on its first day. As a precautionary measure,...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:05 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

The roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service, which is set to resume from Thursday morning, got booking for 100 passengers and 30 cars on its first day.

As a precautionary measure, M2M Ferries, which operate the services between Mumbai and Alibag, is looking at limited operations with reduced capacity. A spokesperson said the operator will not be taking bookings for more than 300 passengers and 60 cars for each trip whereas its capacity is close to 500 passengers and 145 cars. It will also be running just one trip to and from Alibag every day.

He further said, “Passengers are allowed to access all decks and can be seated across the eight sections on our ship while maintaining social distancing at all times.” The ticket cost will be ₹300 per passenger.

The state’s first ro-ro service between Mumbai’s Ferry Wharf and Mandwa in Alibag was launched in March. However, it was shut owing to the lockdown.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, M2M Ferries said, “In light of the current times, M2M Ferries has taken considerable precaution to maintain the health and safety of passengers, crew, ground staff and the other support staff on-board as well as at the terminal through their #SailSafe initiative.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Creativity needs to be acknowledged’
Aug 20, 2020 01:20 IST
10.87 crore household toilets constructed across rural India from 2015: Centre to HC
Aug 20, 2020 01:15 IST
18-month-old girl drowns in open manhole at Nallasopara
Aug 20, 2020 01:09 IST
Covid-19: Rise in kids attacking parents in UK lockdown
Aug 20, 2020 01:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.