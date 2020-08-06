Robber arrested for stabbing auto driver; one accused on the run

Sections
Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:40 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 27-year-old robber was arrested on Wednesday after he and his accomplice stabbed an autorickshaw driver and stole ₹5,200 on Andheri-Ghatkopar road around 1am. The victim is currently undergoing treatment.

After receiving information about Mohammed Sharif Shamshul Huda Khan, 46, being stabbed, Sakinaka police sent Prahlad Ghodke, inspector (law & order), who was on patrolling duty, to the spot. Upon inquiry, Ghodke learnt that the robber had gone to a nearby Metro construction site and assaulted the workers there. When the officer arrived at the spot, the accused attacked him with knives and bamboo sticks, said Kishor Sawant, senior inspector, Sakinaka police station.

“Ghodke pulled out his service revolver and fired at the accused, but the bullets missed them. Meanwhile, one of the accused managed to escape while Ghodke arrested the other with the help of a beat marshal and locals,” said Sawant.

The arrested accused, Mohammed Azhar Yusuf Shaikh, has eight cases of robbery, theft, house break-in and pickpocketing registered against him at Trombay police station. The other accused had been identified as Azaj alias Daku, 30.



The police have booked both the accused under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.

