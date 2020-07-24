Robber steals dry fruits worth ₹2.93 lakh from truck parked in Vile Parle

Sections
A 51-year-old Juhu-based businessman filed a police complaint after an unknown person allegedly stole a consignment of dry fruits worth ₹2.93 lakh from his transport truck...

A 51-year-old Juhu-based businessman filed a police complaint after an unknown person allegedly stole a consignment of dry fruits worth ₹2.93 lakh from his transport truck parked at SV Road, Vile Parle. According to Juhu police, the incident occurred on July 18, around 11pm.

The complainant Nilesh Shah told police that he had parked his truck near Radha Krishna Hotel, from where the unknown accused broke the shutter of the truck and stole the dry fruits.

The accused reportedly stole 66kg of apricot worth ₹1.08 lakh; 46kg of walnuts worth ₹33,400; 49kg of cashews worth ₹52,000; 50kg of dates worth ₹39,329, along with other items, worth a total of ₹293,079.

On July 19, when Shah went to his truck, he found that the lock was broken, and the dry fruits were missing.



“We have registered the offence under section 380 [theft in dwelling house] of the Indian Penal Code [IPC]. We are scanning CCTV footage of the area and investigating the case,” said an officer from Juhu police station.

