Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Rocky, the police dog that solved 365 police cases, dies

Rocky, the police dog that solved 365 police cases, dies

The dog received a farewell from his fellow police personnel.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:54 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Beed

Rocky had helped police solve 365 cases (Twitter/@micnewdelhi)

Rocky, the trustee canine colleague who helped the Beed Police solve 365 cases breathed his last on Sunday and received a farewell from his fellow police personnel.

“At 4 pm today, Rocky, our canine companion and colleague passed away due to a long illness. He had helped in the solving of 365 cases. The Beed Police family is deeply pained by his demise. A tribute was paid to the brave dog,” Beed Police tweeted along with pictures of Rocky.

Some dogs are specially trained to assist police and other law-enforcement personnel for various services like searching drugs and explosives, finding evidence, and locating people.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Get the power to play at lightning speeds on Samsung Galaxy Note20 series, with the all-new Exynos processor
Aug 17, 2020 12:00 IST
Watch: Indian Air Force rescues Chhattisgarh man stranded in dam
Aug 17, 2020 11:57 IST
Drivers who keep car windows open might be exposed to more pollution: Study
Aug 17, 2020 11:51 IST
Thai economy sees biggest contraction since 1998 in second quarter
Aug 17, 2020 11:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.