Sections
Home / Mumbai News / RPF rescue 290 stranded train passengers stuck in flooded tracks

RPF rescue 290 stranded train passengers stuck in flooded tracks

The railway protection force (RPF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 290 passengers from local trains on Central Railway (CR) that got stuck in flood waters...

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:14 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The railway protection force (RPF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 290 passengers from local trains on Central Railway (CR) that got stuck in flood waters on Wednesday evening. Due to heavy rainfall, two local trains got stuck near Masjid Bunder railway station. Zonal railway called NDRF and fire brigade to assist in the rescue operation.

According to railway officials, there was 17 inch water on railway tracks near Masjid Bunder railway station on Wednesday evening.

Local train services are stopped when water levels on tracks reach 8 inches.

RPF formed teams and began rescue operations to remove passengers from trains at 5pm and it went on till late Wednesday evening.



“The passengers were rescued by RPF and shifted to shelter homes opened by the civic body. One local train was stuck on railway lines towards Karjat and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). We will be awarding RPF personnel for their bravery,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

Owing to heavy rainfall, local train services on both the Central and Western Railway were suspended. On CR, services were suspended between CSMT and Thane and between CSMT and Vashi railway stations.

On Western Railway, services were severely affected due to tree fall and waterlogging on tracks near Marine Lines and Charni Road railway stations. Train services were suspended between Mumbai Central and Churchgate railway stations.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) also diverted its buses on more than 76 routes on Wednesday due to 17 flooded roads.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Electricity bill-related issues hassle Chandigarh residents
Aug 06, 2020 02:01 IST
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC says again Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
Aug 06, 2020 02:00 IST
Teen, youth nabbed for damaging PCR vehicle with brick in Chandigarh
Aug 06, 2020 01:44 IST
CM asks BMC, other civic bodies to be on high alert
Aug 06, 2020 01:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.