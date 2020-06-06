Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Rs 3.87 crore Axis Bank heist in Palghar solved after 7 years

Rs 3.87 crore Axis Bank heist in Palghar solved after 7 years

While interrogating the case of a 2019 heist at a gold loan firm, police solved the case of another Axis Bank heist case of August 2013, in which six men looted the cash van when the cash was being...

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:54 IST

By Ram Parmar,

While interrogating the case of a 2019 heist at a gold loan firm, police solved the case of another Axis Bank heist case of August 2013, in which six men looted the cash van when the cash was being loaded in it, at Sriprastha,Nallasopara(W) branch of the bank. One of the accused in the gold loan firm case also confessed to committing the bank heist.

The police were investigating the September 20, 2019 heist of Rs 1.75 crore from a private gold loan firm in Nallasopara, in which four accused were arrested by the local crime branch in Palghar on Thursday. “The four accused are remanded in police custody till June 15 by the Vasai court, and one of the accused in the gold loan theft confessed of the Rs 3.87 crore Axis bank heist of August 28, 2013,” said Dattatray Shinde, SP, Palghar on Friday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian quits board
Jun 06, 2020 00:59 IST
Rs 3.87 crore Axis Bank heist in Palghar solved after 7 years
Jun 06, 2020 00:54 IST
E ward doubling rate is 42 days; BMC says because of testing
Jun 06, 2020 00:52 IST
About 12 lakh migrants return home from Maharashtra
Jun 06, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.