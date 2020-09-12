Sections
RTE admissions: BMC education department asks private schools in Mumbai to comply, grant admissions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department has issued letters to some private schools in Mumbai after they failed to admit students under the 25% Right to...

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:42 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department has issued letters to some private schools in Mumbai after they failed to admit students under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota for the academic year 2020-21.

The department recently sent out written orders asking such schools to comply with the admission guidelines under the RTE act and grant admissions to students before September 15, which is the last date to do so.

“It has been found that despite several instructions and repeated reminders, these schools have not complied with the norms with respect to the RTE act. Complaints have been received against such schools from parents and local activists. We have thus asked them to grant admissions to eligible students at the earliest,” said an official from the BMC education department. Names of these schools were not divulged as they still have time to comply. But sources in the department said that nearly 3-4 schools were sent such letters.

This year, the civic body is yet to complete admissions under the 25% quota in Mumbai. With the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown, schools have now been asked to grant provisional admissions to students whose names have appeared in the lotteries. Even with several relaxations, very few students have been able to confirm their admissions so far.



This year, a total of 14,135 applications were made against 7,069 available seats under the quota in the city. Of these only 2,682 seats have been confirmed their admissions while 2,846 students have been provisionally admitted.

Sudhir Paranjape, an activist from the Anudanit Shiksha Bachao Samiti, an NGO working for the disadvantaged sections said that with the entire admission process moving online, parents are having a tough time.

“In addition to this, several parents who have applied for the admissions have got no allocation yet. Since so many seats lie vacant every year so we have demanded the government to allot nearby schools to these students. A letter has gone on behalf of over 2,000 parents in the city to the state government. We demand that at least in aided schools across the state, the RTE act be implemented entirely,” he added.

