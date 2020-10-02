Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / RTE admissions in Maharashtra: Waitlisted students can secure admissions by October 8

RTE admissions in Maharashtra: Waitlisted students can secure admissions by October 8

Students across Maharashtra who have been selected for admissions under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota, but were put under waitlist earlier will now be able to secure...

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Students across Maharashtra who have been selected for admissions under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota, but were put under waitlist earlier will now be able to secure their admissions against the vacant seats by October 8.

Only 2,928 of the 5,371 students who were allotted schools in Mumbai for the first round managed to complete their admission process by September 15, which was the last date under the regular round. A total of 14,135 applications were made this year against the 7,069 seats available under the quota in the city.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the education department had allowed parents to send their documents to schools online and seek provisional admissions in the interim.

Students whose names have appeared in the lottery but were yet to get schools allotted will now get messages on their phones.

“Students should, however, not rely on messages alone and must check the status [of their admissions] on the RTE portal. They should carry the allotment letter and the required documents to school before confirming their admissions,” stated a notice issued by the state education department.

Even as schools in the state began online in June this year, admissions under RTE have still not been completed owing to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state and the ensuing lockdown restrictions that were imposed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
Oct 02, 2020 00:29 IST
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
Oct 01, 2020 22:58 IST
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Oct 01, 2020 22:33 IST
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Oct 02, 2020 01:03 IST

latest news

Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Oct 02, 2020 01:03 IST
New Mohali SSP advocates resident-friendly policing
Oct 02, 2020 00:54 IST
Unpaid since June, 150 computer teachers in Chandigarh relieved of duty
Oct 02, 2020 00:51 IST
27-year-old woman tops KAS in first attempt
Oct 02, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.