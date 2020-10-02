RTE admissions in Maharashtra: Waitlisted students can secure admissions by October 8

Students across Maharashtra who have been selected for admissions under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota, but were put under waitlist earlier will now be able to secure their admissions against the vacant seats by October 8.

Only 2,928 of the 5,371 students who were allotted schools in Mumbai for the first round managed to complete their admission process by September 15, which was the last date under the regular round. A total of 14,135 applications were made this year against the 7,069 seats available under the quota in the city.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the education department had allowed parents to send their documents to schools online and seek provisional admissions in the interim.

Students whose names have appeared in the lottery but were yet to get schools allotted will now get messages on their phones.

“Students should, however, not rely on messages alone and must check the status [of their admissions] on the RTE portal. They should carry the allotment letter and the required documents to school before confirming their admissions,” stated a notice issued by the state education department.

Even as schools in the state began online in June this year, admissions under RTE have still not been completed owing to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state and the ensuing lockdown restrictions that were imposed.