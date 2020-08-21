Sections
Saamana slams transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation

A day after the Supreme Court handed over the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece said...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:28 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

A day after the Supreme Court handed over the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece said it was a conspiracy to malign the Mumbai Police and the state government.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police did not register an FIR in the case and was investigating the matter as ‘accidental death’. Saamana expressed surprise over the apex court’s order even when it found no wrongdoing in the Mumbai Police’s investigation. “While handing over the probe to the CBI, the apex court said, “records of the case produced before this court do not prima facie suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police”. Then it is surprising that the reins of the case were given to the CBI,” the Saamana editorial remarked.

The Mumbai Police’s probe in the case was in the final stages when it was stopped and handed over to CBI on recommendation of the Bihar government, the editorial said. “Getting CBI to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case in this manner is an attack on the federal structure given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar... Today, the Indian Constitution will be shedding tears if it is observed that quarantining a Bihar Police official in Mumbai gives rise to suspicion due to which the case is handed over to the case,” it added.

It added that it is an “illusion” that only the Bihar police or CBI can unearth the truth in the case. “Several criminal cases in Bihar were investigated by CBI. How many real culprits did CBI arrest so far? Sushant’s case was politicised only to malign the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government,” it said.



