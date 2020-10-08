Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Sale of Memon family graves: Court denies pre-arrest bail to 3

Sale of Memon family graves: Court denies pre-arrest bail to 3

These graves are the property of the Waqf Board and can only be allotted to a family for maintenance, that too after following a due process.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:51 IST

By Charul Shah, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Yakub Memon was executed for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. (HT file photo)

The Mumbai sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to former trustee of Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust, Jazil Nawarange, and businessmen Faiyaz Merchant and Anjum Merchant who were booked over the sale of graves allotted to the family of Tiger Memon at Bada Kabrastan, Marine Drive.

Memon was a prime accused in March 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai and among the four graves allegedly sold by Nawarange is that of Memon’s brother Yakub who was executed for his role in the blasts.

These graves are the property of the Waqf Board and can only be allotted to a family for maintenance, that too after following a due process.

Also read: Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict, dead



The prosecution said that Nawarange and the co-accused were involved in black marketing and committed the offence in respect of the place which is being used as interment. It also alleged that proceeds of sale were misappropriated.



The Memon family was allotted seven graves at the Bada Kabrastan. According to complainant Mohammed Abdul Rauf Memon, a cousin of Yakub Memon’s, when he went to enquire about the annual maintenance fees for the graves early this year, he learnt that four of the allotted graves had been sold to someone else. He also discovered that the sale receipt had forged signatures.

In his plea, Nawarange claimed that the forefathers of the complainant (Abdul Rauf) were buried at platform No.HBlock 20, Bada Kabrastan but the family had not deposited the maintenance charges of said platform since 1988.

Rauf was allegedly told that the graves had been transferred in the names of Faiyaz and Anjum. He claimed that he paid Rs 3 lakh after negotiation. He alleged that he also managed to obtain the receipts issued to Faiyaz and Anjum but those turned out to be forged so he registered the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Oct 08, 2020 14:03 IST
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Oct 08, 2020 13:35 IST
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Oct 08, 2020 13:55 IST
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 12:39 IST

latest news

22 states/UTs report positivity rate less than national average: Health Ministry
Oct 08, 2020 14:03 IST
Mike Pompeo denounces China’s exploitation, corruption, coercion of neighboring countries
Oct 08, 2020 14:01 IST
Maharashtra to fix prices of masks to provide them at affordable rates
Oct 08, 2020 14:01 IST
Meet two Samaritans — Baba Siddique and Mudassar Patel
Oct 08, 2020 13:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.