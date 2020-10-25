Sections
Sales tax officer attacked with knife in Navi Mumbai

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:30 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Two men brutally attacked a 39-year-old sales tax officer in CBD Belapur on Thursday evening while stealing his phone. The victim suffered injuries on his neck and is currently recuperating following the attack.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Thursday when the officer, Mahesh Binawade, was returning to his Belapur residence from his office. Binawade, who often takes the bus, was walking along the jogging track near CBD circle when the two men accosted him.

According to CBD Belapur police, at least one of the men was armed with a sharp knife. The two threatened Binawade and demanded his phone. When Binawade resisted, one of the accused slashed him on the neck with a knife and attacked again on his head.

“After injuring Binawade, the men snatched his phone worth ₹2,000 and his wallet before fleeing the spot. We have registered a case of causing hurt while committing robbery against the unidentified persons,” said a police officer.



Although injured, Binawade managed to reach home and told his wife and other family members about the attack.

As Binawade was heavily bleeding, he was rushed to MGM Hospital in the locality where he underwent a surgery and remained unconscious for a day, according to his family members.

“He was unconscious after the surgery. He is still under observation at the hospital,” said Devidas Gore, Binawade’s relative.

Gore narrated the incident to the police and lodged an FIR as Binawade was not in a condition to talk after reaching the hospital.

