SC rejects plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

During the brief hearing, the top court took strong note of the submissions and asked as to how it can be said that the Constitution is not being followed in the state because of some incidents. (HT file photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking the dismissal of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

The plea, citing the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the controversy over demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s house in Mumbai, had alleged the state was not taking actions in line with the Constitution. “As a petitioner, you are at liberty to approach the President, but do not come here,” a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said.

The petitioner, one Vikram Gehlot, had filed the PIL seeking dismissal of the government alleging that the affairs of the state were not being carried out in line with constitutional and legal provisions. The plea referred to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the demolition of Ranaut’s property as examples of poor law and order in the state.

During the brief hearing, the top court took strong note of the submissions and asked as to how it can be said that the Constitution is not being followed in the state because of some incidents. Maharashtra is a big state, the bench observed.

