SC to hold hearing on Maratha reservation on September 1

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:12 IST

By Faisal Malik,

The Supreme Court on Monday posted the next hearing on the petitions challenging the validity of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) that grants 16% reservation to the Maratha community on September 1.

The three-judge bench will also be holding another hearing on August 25 on the plea that the matter should be heard by a five-judge bench.

The apex court, however, refrained from granting an interim stay on reservation benefits to the postgraduate medical students in admission for this academic year. The state government told the court that they have already decided not to make any recruitments owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The erstwhile BJP-led state government had granted 16% reservation to the Maratha community by enacting the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, in government jobs and education, on November 2018.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing the state, said that the state has already issued a government resolution to this effect on May 4. The statement was made when the apex court asked the state about the recruitment process.



The three-judge bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao heard a clutch of petitions, including one challenging reservation benefits to postgraduate medical students from the Maratha community for this academic year.

The state government has recently supported the demand made by one of the petitioners Vinod Patil that matter be heard before the five-judge bench.

“We are satisfied with the progress as the apex court has refused to grant a stay on admission on reservation benefits to postgraduate medical students from the Maratha community. The state government has already issued an order on May 4 directing over no recruitment will be made thus the court has given no stay on it as well,” said Ashok Chavan, PWD minister, who is heading cabinet sub-committee formed to review progress on legal matters on the reservation and take necessary decisions.

“Though, a bit late the demand made by us on five-judge demand was supported by the state government. The court has agreed to take hearing on the plea on August 25,” Patil said.

The erstwhile BJP-led state government had granted 16% reservation to the Maratha community by enacting the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, in government jobs and education, on November 2018. The Act was upheld by the Bombay high court in June 2019, but it said that the quantum of 16% was not justifiable, and should be reduced to 12%-13%, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission in its report.

