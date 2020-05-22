Sections
Home / Mumbai News / School chain tells staff to take leave without pay

School chain tells staff to take leave without pay

Teachers of a school chain that operates in Mumbai have alleged that they have been asked to take leave without pay by the school authorities in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis.Teachers working...

Updated: May 22, 2020 19:17 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Teachers of a school chain that operates in Mumbai have alleged that they have been asked to take leave without pay by the school authorities in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis.

Teachers working in various branches of Narayana e-Techno school have alleged that the school management told them that they could not be paid for the next few months due to financial constraints.

“We were told that the school was facing financial issues due to the current situation and that our salaries won’t be paid for the next few months until schools reopen,” said a teacher from the school’s Bhayander branch. The school chain runs five branches in the city and 12 branches in the state.

Along with the teachers, members of the non-teaching staff have also been reportedly told to take leave without pay from May. “Nearly 150 people including teaching and non-teaching staff are affected due to this sudden decision of the management. Many of them are single earning members in the family and this has put immense pressure on them and their families,” said another teacher on the condition of anonymity.



Pathan Sayed Khan, head of academics for the Mumbai region at the school said that no teacher is removed from the rolls so far. “We have not removed anyone and will not do so even in future unless there is some issue with respect to their teaching. Some teachers were not willing to teach online as a result of which we asked them to take a break. Especially in Maharashtra, parents are not paying fees due to economic reasons and we are thus having some temporary financial difficulties,” he added.

Teachers, however, said that they were willing to teach online but said that they were never given that option. “We were not even told that this can be an option. If given a choice nobody would want to lose their job,” said the teacher from Bhayander.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai police head constable dies of Covid-19
May 22, 2020 20:01 IST
Manimajra man held for carrying banned pills
May 22, 2020 19:58 IST
Covid-19 update: UK extends visas of stranded Indians, others until July 31
May 22, 2020 19:55 IST
A heartwarming note by this sibling duo is bound to make you cry
May 22, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.