Schools in Mumbai conducting online classes during Diwali break, allege parents

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:32 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Even as the state education department has declared Diwali vacations for students from November 7, parents of some schools have alleged that schools are continuing online classes.

Several parents have approached the education department complaining that students are still being asked to attend classes.

“The school has organised classes for students this entire week. What is the purpose of the vacations if schools continue to teach online?” said a parent of a Dadar-based school student.

Some schools have also scheduled internal tests for students during this period. “The school said that the exams need to be finished before Diwali break. Some students who had missed the exams are now being given another chance to appear,” said a parent from Kandivli.

Officials from the education department said they have not received any written complaints from parents yet. “We will write to the schools if we hear from parents. The schools should not conduct any teaching during this period,” said the official.

After facing flak for reducing the Diwali break to only five days, the education department changed its stand and announced that the break would now be of 14 days and students will thus get a holiday between November 7 and 20.

