Schools in Mumbai demand exorbitant fees amid lockdown, say parents; plan to approach Bombay high court over issue

Parents of students from 10-12 prominent schools in the city are planning to move the Bombay high court (HC), challenging the fee structures of these schools. The decision was announced on Monday at a press conference organised by Forum for Fairness in Education (FFE), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for parents.

Jayant Jain, president, FFE, said private schools were not being “considerate” towards parents despite the current situation in which many have their lost jobs or are facing salary cuts.

“Schools are charging exorbitant amounts as fees under various heads and have not given any concession to parents even at a time when classes are happening online. Charges like bus fees, laboratory fees etc. need not be taken now. In many cases, fees are not even approved by the parent-teacher associations. We are helping such parents in approaching the right authorities to make themselves heard,” said Jain.

Parents said schools asked them to submit documents with respect to their income when they asked for certain concessions.

“We are not asking schools to waive off the fees completely. But in some cases, they are asking us to pay thousands of rupees for unnecessary things. For instance, we have been asked to purchase a gadget (tablet) worth ₹50,000. When we questioned this, school asked us to prove that we cannot pay,” said a parent whose child studies at a south Mumbai school.

A government resolution (GR) released on May 8 stated that schools should stay all fee hikes for the current academic year and have to allow parents to pay fees in instalments. The GR was, however, stayed by the Bombay HC on June 26 in response to a petition filed by several organisations of private school owners. The petitioners had argued that the government cannot regulate fees of private schools as per the current rules.