Schools in Mumbai seek clarity on conducting first unit tests

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 01:09 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

More than two months after the new academic year began in the state, albeit virtually, schools are demanding clarity on the conduct of unit tests. Citing that the state education department has not issued any guidelines for conducting exams, schools said some instructions were necessary before they could arrive at a decision.

Every year, schools conduct their first unit tests in August or September before students go on a vacation for Ganpati festival. However, this year schools began only virtually on June 15 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The education department has also slashed the syllabus by 25% for the academic year.

“In the absence of any uniform guidelines from the education department, several schools have started planning tests. In some schools, not all students have access to internet and mobile phones. Hence, such students are likely to stay out of the whole process. For this, a set of common guidelines are essential,” said Rajesh Pandya, teacher at Fatimadevi High School in Malad.

Schools, however, added that since they cannot reopen physically, organising exams online is the only solution.



“We have no other option but to chalk out a schedule now. Unit tests are held to assess students on what they have been taught in the initial months. If it is delayed, the following assessments will also be delayed,” said the principal of a suburban school.

Vishal Solanki, education commissioner, said the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training was working on the issue and will come up with a plan soon.

