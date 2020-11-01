Scolded for not studying, 13-year-old boy runs away from home; Kalyan GRP reunites him with parents

The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) reunited a 13-year-old boy with his parents on Saturday.

The minor who hails from Palghar left home after his father scolded him for not studying. He boarded the Ajmer-Mysore long distance train. When the train halted at Kalyan station, the GRP officials, who had spotted him boarding it on CCTV footage at Palghar, found him and reunited him with his parents.

The police said the minor was in Class 7. His parents claimed that he was merely attending online class on phone and not studying. He also used to be offline during school hours.

Shardul Valmik, senior police inspector of GRP, Kalyan, said, “The father of the minor scolded him for not taking his studies seriously. The minor was angry at his father. On Friday night, he left his house and boarded an express train. The parents approached the local police station to file a missing complaint. The local police also asked them to approach the government railway police suspecting he might have boarded an express train.”

The GRP checked the CCTV footage and found him boarding an Ajmer-Mysore express train from Palghar. “The train halts at Kalyan railway station. Accordingly, message was circulated by the control room and also the picture of the minor was circulated on WhatsApp group. As soon as the train reached Kalyan at 1 am, our team carried out a complete search of the train. Within three minutes, he was identified from his picture. After confronting him, he denied about being the missing boy and claimed to be travelling with his uncle. He, however, later confessed to running away from his house,” added Valmik.

The parents of the kids were informed about the minor being traced. He was reunited with the parents on Saturday morning. He claimed that he was unaware about which train he had boarded and only wanted to get away from home.

“The express train halts for four minutes at Kalyan railway station, within three minutes he was traced,” Valmik said.