Scrap circular on appointing Class 4 staff on contract: Teachers’ associations in Maharashtra

Teachers’ associations across Maharashtra have urged the state education department to take back its recent decision to allow appointments to Class-4 posts only on a contractual basis in government and aided schools across the state.

On Wednesday, Shikshak Parishad, an association of teachers and non-teaching staff protested outside the office of the deputy director, demanding a roll-back of the circular issued on December 11.

“The circular is paving the way for privatisation in recruitments across schools in the state. Several vacant posts in schools will now be filled only on contract with a very low salary, and it is impossible for peons, cleaning staff, etc, to work on such low wages. We want the government to take back the circular,” said Shivnath Darade, secretary of Shikshak Parishad.

Officials from the education department did not respond to calls and messages.

The circular issued by the education department on December 11 stated that once the current staffers on Class-4 posts retire, new appointments should be made by the school on a contractual basis. Employees under Class 4 include peons, cleaning staff, security guards, laboratory attendants, etc. While appointments to these posts were conducted by the government till now, henceforth schools will have to complete them at their level and the appointed staff will only be a contractual employee of the school instead of being the permanent staff of the government like it was earlier.

The government will give a fixed allowance to schools for every vacant post, depending on the school’s location and the cost structure drawn out by the government. For cities like Mumbai and Pune, the allowance will be ₹10,000 per month for each post, and in schools across other corporations, it will be ₹7,500 per month. For schools in rural areas, a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 has been set.

On December 14, Shikshak Bharati, another teachers group, protested across the state against the decision. “The decision is against the rules for appointment of staff in schools in the state, and thus needs to be scrapped,” read a statement issued by the group.