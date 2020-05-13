Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Screening, home quarantine mandatory for train passengers: State

Screening, home quarantine mandatory for train passengers: State

The state government on Wednesday issued a notification outlining the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed at railway stations for the screening and health protocol for passengers...

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The state government on Wednesday issued a notification outlining the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed at railway stations for the screening and health protocol for passengers entering Maharashtra on outstation trains, which resumed on Tuesday.

The notification, issued by chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, has fixed the responsibility on district collectors and the municipal commissioner in Mumbai to ensure screening of passengers, their home quarantine for 14 days, and transport facilities from the railway stations.

“Asymptomatic passengers should be allowed to go home after screening. They should be stamped and directed to follow a 14-day home quarantine. Relatives coming to receive them at the railway stations should be allowed by showing the e-ticket as a pass to travel to the station. Two and three-wheelers will not be allowed to transport passengers and private cars will be allowed to carry 2 passengers less than the vehicle’s capacity,” the order states.

The transport commissioner has also been directed to arrange for the buses and taxi services from the railway stations by following the lockdown SOP.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
May 13, 2020 23:51 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Two held with 400 gram opium in Mohali
May 14, 2020 01:10 IST
Rs 20-lakh cr central package evokes mixed response from Punjab industry
May 14, 2020 01:09 IST
Hiccups on Day 1 as Panjab University reopens offices
May 14, 2020 01:07 IST
Two Ludhiana MC employees suspended for demanding money from migrant workers
May 14, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.