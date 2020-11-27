Sections
Search on for fishing trawler that went missing off Mumbai with 4 crew onboard

The engine of the boat from Maharashtra’s Satpati stopped due to a diesel crisis mid-sea, Satpati coastal police informed the Coast Guard at Worli, Gujarat police and Maharashtra Maritime Board on Friday. Due to the winds, the boat may be drifting towards Mumbai, it added.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A fishing trawler went missing off Mumbai on Thursday. (HT File Photo )

A search for a fishing trawler that went missing off the Mumbai coast with four crew members on board on Thursday is on, officials said on Friday.

More details are awaited.

