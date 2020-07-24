Sections
Home / Mumbai News / SEC social media contract given to BJP member: Congress

SEC social media contract given to BJP member: Congress

The Congress has alleged that the company of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing office-bearer was instrumental in handling the social media of the chief electoral officer...

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Congress has alleged that the company of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing office-bearer was instrumental in handling the social media of the chief electoral officer (CEO), Maharashtra, in the run-up to the 2019 state Assembly elections. The Congress is demanding an inquiry into the matter.

While the leader was not available for a comment despite several attempts by HT, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from CEO, Maharashtra.

On Thursday, social activist Saket Gokhale posted a series of tweets claiming that the State Election Commission (SEC) hired a digital agency owned by Devang Dave, the national convener of the information technology (IT) and social media cell of the BJP youth wing.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “How can someone who is involved with a political party be given a contract of a non-partisan agency which conducts polls? This is a serious case of conflict of interest, and there should be an independent probe.”



Sheyphali Sharan, spokesperson, ECI, tweeted: “Regarding tweet of Mr Gokhale @SaketGokhale, Commission has sought detailed factual report in this matter from CEO Maharashtra with respect to alleged locale of the incidence immediately.”

Through his Twitter posts, Gokhale claimed that when he browsed through the old social media advertisements of CEO Maharashtra, the address given was of 202 Pressman House, Vile Parle. The said address was of the advertising agency Signpost India as well as the digital agency Social Central, which is owned by Dave. Dave is also instrumental in forming websites and pages like ‘I support Narendra Modi’ and ‘The fearless Indian’.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Old drainage system unable to cope with heavy concretisation
Jul 24, 2020 00:09 IST
SEC social media contract given to BJP member: Congress
Jul 24, 2020 00:08 IST
PU senate polls: Goyals stay together, file nominations from faculties
Jul 24, 2020 00:08 IST
SC refuses to interfere in HC order on speaker
Jul 24, 2020 00:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.