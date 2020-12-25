Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Second semester scheduled from January to May: Mumbai university

Second semester scheduled from January to May: Mumbai university

With examination to most undergraduate courses coming to an end, the University of Mumbai (MU) has clarified that the second-term for the 2020-21 academic year will commence from...

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 00:40 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

University of Mumbai.

With examination to most undergraduate courses coming to an end, the University of Mumbai (MU) has clarified that the second-term for the 2020-21 academic year will commence from January 1 until May 31, 2021. Summer vacations have been scheduled from June 1-13, 2021. A circular to this effect has been shared with all affiliated colleges this week.

“All faculties including traditional (arts, commerce and science) as well as interdisciplinary studies have followed first-term from August 7 to December 31. The second-term will take place between January 1 to May 31, and the summer holidays will take place from June 1 to 13,” states the circular.

As per MU’s November 18 circular, affiliated colleges are supposed to hold online exams for the current batches of undergraduate courses by December 2020, while postgraduate exams should be conducted in January 2021. Following this, the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) approached MU’s vice-chancellor, seeking postponement of first-year degree college exams. Teachers highlighted that due to delay in admissions to first-year courses, most colleges have not managed to teach the mandatory 90 days before exams, making it impossible to hold exams in December.

Following this, the varsity in the first week of December released a circular clarifying that all affiliated colleges should complete first-term examinations for their first-year batches by January 9, 2021. “Most exams will be completed by this month-end, so it makes sense to start the new term in January. We are still assuming that classes will continue online and they will resume accordingly,” said the principal of a suburban college.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
by HT Correspondent
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
by HT Correspondent
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Outdoor learning continues in the snow for children in Portland
by Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Bombay HC grants bail to man booked for minor’s sexual assault to reform
by K A Y Dodhiya
AI pilot unions reject 5% rollback of pay cuts
by Rhik Kundu
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for harassing Salma Agha’s daughter
by Megha Sood
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.