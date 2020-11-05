Security guard arrested for molesting Covid-19 patient in a Mumbai hospital

Kurar police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old private security guard for molesting a 35-year-old Covid-19 positive woman. The accused sneaked into Covid-19 ward of the hospital in Kurar and molested the woman.

According to police, the incident occurred on November 5 around 3am when the woman was asleep. The accused has been identified as Suresh Kochewad, a resident of Kurar.

A police officer said, “Kochewad was assigned duty at the hospital’s back gate. While performing his duty, he went to the first floor which housed the special ward for Covid-19 patients.”

“The accused saw her sleeping and molested her. As the survivor shouted, everyone got alarmed. She then narrated the ordeal before the hospital authorities,” the officer said.

Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector, said, “Following her statement, we registered a case of molestation and arrested him.”