Security guard, secretary of Tardeo housing society booked for restraining, harassing nurses of Mumbai’s Bhatia Hospital

Tardeo police on Wednesday night booked a security guard and secretary of a south Mumbai housing society for restricting the movement of nurses of Bhatia Hospital and harassing them.

Around 24 nurses working at Bhatia Hospital, which is a Covid-19 treatment centre, have been given accommodation by the hospital administration in three flats at Tardeo Court Cooperative Housing Society. One of the nurses, Jency Thomas, on Wednesday filed a complaint with Tardeo police station, against the security guard and secretary of the building for restricting their movements.

Thomas alleged that on Wednesday when she tried to move out of the society with her colleague, they were stopped by the security guard, who claimed that they were not permitted to go out. The nurses were told that they would have to take permission from the secretary of the society Kartik Mehta if they chose to step out of the property.

The nurses returned to their room and called for help from the hospital administration. In her complaint, Thomas claimed that they were allowed to leave their rooms only after the head of the human resources department of the hospital, Nitin Warde intervened with the help of police.

Warde claimed that the nurses have been facing harassment from the society ever since the pandemic began in March. “There have been several instances of such harassment and a written complaint was also given to the police,” he said.

In the letter written by Warde on behalf of the hospital to the Tardeo police on August 20, several instances of harassment from the society towards the nurses were highlighted. “Due to the nationwide lockdown as well as suspension of train services, doctors, para-medical and nursing staff had to be additionally accommodated in the said residential premises. Although proper care was taken by the management of the said hospital, the office bearers of the society started raising objections and created unprecedented hurdles for the staff to continue their stay, including restricting their movements in and out of the society owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation,” the letter stated.

In another letter written on September 28, the hospital continued to highlight continuous harassment of the nurses as they were not allowed to enter the building. The hospital had last month requested the deputy commissioner of police and assistant commissioner of police to book the society members for constant harassment of the nurses. It also requested the police to grant them protection.

“The hospital owns three flats in the society since 1963, and hospital’s staffers live there. There have been issues since the beginning of the pandemic as the society feared for the health of senior citizens and small children who stay there. However, police had intervened and resolved the issues,” said Firoz Bagwan, senior inspector of Tardeo police station.

“On Wednesday, the complainant was going out to buy food after returning from duty. The watchman stopped her. Following the statement of the nurse, a case was registered under section 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a notice under section 41 was sent to the watchman and secretary of the building, instructing them to be present at the police station for inquiry,” Bagwan added.