Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Security guard shot dead at Malad plot

Security guard shot dead at Malad plot

A 37-year-old security guard was killed in a shooting incident by an assailant at an open plot near Inorbit mall in Malad (West) on Thursday night. In another incident, a shooting took place a few...

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:40 IST

By Manish K Pathak and Jayprakash S Naidu,

A 37-year-old security guard was killed in a shooting incident by an assailant at an open plot near Inorbit mall in Malad (West) on Thursday night. In another incident, a shooting took place a few kilometres away from the first spot but no one was injured. Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner, north region, confirmed the development.

According to Malad police, the first incident took place around 8pm at an open plot owned by a builder. The deceased, Rakesh Yadav, wroked as a security guard at the plot. He was fired at by the unnamed assailant with a country-made pistol.

Police refused to comment on how many accused were there during the attack or how they travelled to the spot. Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to the gun wound.

A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Malad police station.



In a similar incident, another firing took place a few kilometers away at a building in Prem Nagar. The assailant fired at a windowpane of the building before fleeing the spot. Goregaon police confirmed the incident and said it was misfiring and nobody was injured. While police refused to comment further, sources confirmed that both the shooting incidents were linked.

A senior police officer from the zone 11 (Goregaon West to Dahisar West) requesting anonymity, said, “The incident occurred over past personal enmity. We have identified the accused as well and will soon arrest him.”

The officer said that over an unknown reason, the deceased Yadav had assaulted the wanted accused’s brother. The wanted accused learnt of the attack and went to the plot where he got into an argument with Yadav and shot him. The unnamed accused reportedly has a past criminal record.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana to randomly verify addresses of 5% train passengers
May 29, 2020 00:18 IST
2 more doctors in city die of Covid-19
May 29, 2020 00:18 IST
Women were arm-twisted to accuse Amritsar temple priest of rape: Police
May 29, 2020 00:17 IST
2,598 fresh infections take state tally closer to 60,000
May 29, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.