Security guard shot dead at Malad plot

A 37-year-old security guard was killed in a shooting incident by an assailant at an open plot near Inorbit mall in Malad (West) on Thursday night. In another incident, a shooting took place a few kilometres away from the first spot but no one was injured. Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner, north region, confirmed the development.

According to Malad police, the first incident took place around 8pm at an open plot owned by a builder. The deceased, Rakesh Yadav, wroked as a security guard at the plot. He was fired at by the unnamed assailant with a country-made pistol.

Police refused to comment on how many accused were there during the attack or how they travelled to the spot. Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to the gun wound.

A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Malad police station.

In a similar incident, another firing took place a few kilometers away at a building in Prem Nagar. The assailant fired at a windowpane of the building before fleeing the spot. Goregaon police confirmed the incident and said it was misfiring and nobody was injured. While police refused to comment further, sources confirmed that both the shooting incidents were linked.

A senior police officer from the zone 11 (Goregaon West to Dahisar West) requesting anonymity, said, “The incident occurred over past personal enmity. We have identified the accused as well and will soon arrest him.”

The officer said that over an unknown reason, the deceased Yadav had assaulted the wanted accused’s brother. The wanted accused learnt of the attack and went to the plot where he got into an argument with Yadav and shot him. The unnamed accused reportedly has a past criminal record.