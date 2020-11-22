Sections
Sena’s Sanjay Raut launches fresh attack on BJP

The Sena leader had a poser for his political rival: when will the BJP be able to overcome genuine challenges such as the battle against Covid-19 and revive a shrinking economy?

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 14:00 IST

By Swapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Sanjay Raut said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask his party members to desist from indulging in politics over Covid-19. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Sanjay Raut, the chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena and a member of the Rajya Sabha (RS), slammed the ally-turned-rival Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leaders from Maharashtra over allegedly politicising reopening of places of worship after denial to celebrate Chhath puja in the state amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Raut said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask his party members to desist from indulging in politics over Covid-19. He maintained that the BJP must follow a uniform nationwide policy for Chhath puja celebrations.

Though the BJP had sought permission to celebrate Chhath puja, which is largely performed by people from eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, and Jharkhand, the state government did not give permission citing it as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the contagion.

Earlier on November 16, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, comprising the Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress, had reopened the places of worship.



In his weekly column, Rokh Thok, published in the party mouthpiece Saamana every Sunday, Raut said the BJP was on mission mode to wrest West Bengal from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) after retaining power in Bihar. However, the Sena leader had a poser for his political rival: when will the BJP be able to overcome genuine challenges such as the battle against Covid-19 and revive a shrinking economy?

He also criticised Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “misplaced confidence” and claimed that the spike in the viral infection in the national capital occurred due to the easing of all restrictions.

Raut pointed out that Covid-19 has struck Delhi, where the President and PM live. “People are dying in front of their eyes. It would be a big national service if the PM could tell his own party members not to play politics over the Covid-19 pandemic in one of his addresses to the nation,” he said.

He also turned his gaze on the BJP leaders from Maharashtra and alleged “… those who are associating the fight against Covid-19 with Hindutva are the enemies of the people”.

