Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Senior bureaucrats get posting after waiting for months

Senior bureaucrats get posting after waiting for months

Two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and one Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers get postings after waiting for months. Nand Kumar (1989-batch IAS) has been posted as principal...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and one Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers get postings after waiting for months. Nand Kumar (1989-batch IAS) has been posted as principal secretary, EGS, soil and water conservation department, while Atul Patne (1999-batch IAS) has been appointed as fisheries commissioner. Kumar was waiting for the posting since February 14, while Patne was without posting since January 22. Darade (1997 batch IRS) has been posted as project director, Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society. She was waiting for more than three months after she replaced as Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lockdown’s supply kings now viewed as high-risk vendors; PMC says will act soon
Jun 08, 2020 21:30 IST
70 Covid-19 positive cases in Bopodi taint Aundh-Baner’s green zone status
Jun 08, 2020 21:30 IST
Private offices play it safe as 10% staff resume work
Jun 08, 2020 21:29 IST
No water on Thursday
Jun 08, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.