Senior citizen loses valuables worth ₹5 lakh in house break-in

Police on Saturday arrested two persons accused of a house break-in in an upscale society at Bandra. The arrested accused have been identified as Mukesh Gavde, 25, and Kunal...

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:39 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Police on Saturday arrested two persons accused of a house break-in in an upscale society at Bandra. The arrested accused have been identified as Mukesh Gavde, 25, and Kunal Mhadik, 27, both residents of Khar Danda.

According to Bandra police, on June 8, the accused broke the lock of the flat and stole gold, silver ornaments, and foreign currency worth a total of ₹5 lakh.

“On June 23 morning, when one of the neighbours saw the broken lock, he informed the owner who had gone away to his hometown in Gujarat to his son due to the lockdown. The owner is a senior citizen,” said an officer from Bandra police station.



“The family of the senior citizen contacted us and a first information report [FIR] against unknown persons under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 454 (house trespass) and 457 (house trespass in night) of the Indian Penal Code was registered,” said the officer.

While scanning the CCTV footage of the society, police discovered that three persons had entered the building and after the heist, they left on a bike. Police were able to use the bike registration number to nab two of the accused and are on the lookout for the third accomplice. The accused are career criminals and have more than 22 cases registered against them in western suburbs, said the officer.

Thieves target sleeping security guards

In another incident, Bandra police on Friday arrested two members of a gang that targeted security guards of upscale societies and stole their mobile phones.

The accused are known to operate between 3am and 5am, when most security guards are sleeping.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohan Singh, 35, and Dinesh Sawariya, 25.

After police received back-to-back complaints on June 15 and June 16 from security guards alleging that their phones were stolen while they were on the night shift, an investigation was initiated. Police scanned CCTV footage of the societies and were able to arrest the accused from Santacruz. Six mobile handsets were recovered from the accused.

“During the interrogation, the accused revealed that between 3am and 5am, most security guards took short naps; that is when they targeted the guards,” said a police officer.

