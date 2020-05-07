Sections
Senior IAS officer posted at Mantralaya tests positive

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:55 IST

By Faisal Malik,

A senior IAS officer posted at Mantralaya tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. She was working as secretary of a department and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital.

The bureaucrat was a member of the task force on Covid-19.

“She is still asymptomatic but since she was on the field and considering the possibility of having been exposed to someone who was infected, it was decided to get her tested,” said a senior official.

Many senior bureaucrats posted at Mantralaya have now also decided to self-quarantine.



Before this, four housekeeping staff of Mantralaya had tested positive on April 27, following which the state government had disinfected Mantralaya, and the new administrative building, on April 29 and 30. Consequently, both the buildings and all the government offices there were also closed on both the days.

The cleaning staff are employees of a private firm that has been appointed for housekeeping activities.

Since the cleaning staff were posted at the relief and rehabilitation department, many officers got tested, but all their reports were negative.

