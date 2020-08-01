Senior MMRDA falls to death from fourth floor flat in Mumbai

Sections
An accidental death record has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is on.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 14:46 IST

By Suraj Ojha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Police said that the wife and son of the deceased were in the flat at the time of the incident. (Representational Photo )

A senior officer of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) fell to death from his fourth floor flat in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) late on Friday night.

The deceased, 55-year-old Kulvindar Singh Kapur, was the Director (System) in MMRDA.

Anand Muley, senior inspector at BKC police station said Kapur fell from the fourth floor of the building. “We still do not have a clear picture whether he jumped off or accidentally fell from the flat. At the time of the incident his wife and 25-year-old son were present in the flat,” he added.

“Soon after the incident he was rushed to Hinduja Hospital where he breathed his last during treatment. His body has been taken to the Sion Hospital for postmortem,” Muley added.



An accidental death record (ADR) has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is on.

