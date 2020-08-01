Senior MMRDA official falls to death from fourth floor

A senior official of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) fell to death from his fourth-floor flat in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) late on Friday night.

The deceased, Kulvindar Singh Kapur, 55, was the director (system) in MMRDA.

Anand Muley, senior inspector at BKC police station said, “We are still investigating whether he jumped off or fell from the flat accidentally. At the time of the incident, his wife and 25-year-old son were present in the flat.”

“Soon after the incident, he was rushed to Hinduja Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His body has been sent to the Sion Hospital for post-mortem,” Muley added.

Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating further.

MMRDA in a statement said, “We regret to inform you about the sad demise of Shri Kulwendra Singh Kapur, director (systems) MMRDA. Mr. Kapur was appointed on the post from July 2, 2019. Prior to his appointment in the MMRDA he was working with Western Railways. On July 31 late night he was found in unconscious state, at his residence building compound (officers’ quarters) at BKC by a security personel.”

RA Rajeev Metropolitian commissioner, MMRDA has expressed his deepest condolences and said the sudden demise of Mr Kapur is a big loss to the MMRDA. “MMRDA as a family shares the grief along with his family in this difficult times. May god give the family strength to overcome this irreparable loss.”