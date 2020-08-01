Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Senior MMRDA official falls to death from fourth floor

Senior MMRDA official falls to death from fourth floor

A senior official of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) fell to death from his fourth-floor flat in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) late on Friday night.The...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:02 IST

By Suraj Ojha and Tanushree Venkatraman,

A senior official of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) fell to death from his fourth-floor flat in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) late on Friday night.

The deceased, Kulvindar Singh Kapur, 55, was the director (system) in MMRDA.

Anand Muley, senior inspector at BKC police station said, “We are still investigating whether he jumped off or fell from the flat accidentally. At the time of the incident, his wife and 25-year-old son were present in the flat.”

“Soon after the incident, he was rushed to Hinduja Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His body has been sent to the Sion Hospital for post-mortem,” Muley added.



Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating further.

MMRDA in a statement said, “We regret to inform you about the sad demise of Shri Kulwendra Singh Kapur, director (systems) MMRDA. Mr. Kapur was appointed on the post from July 2, 2019. Prior to his appointment in the MMRDA he was working with Western Railways. On July 31 late night he was found in unconscious state, at his residence building compound (officers’ quarters) at BKC by a security personel.”

RA Rajeev Metropolitian commissioner, MMRDA has expressed his deepest condolences and said the sudden demise of Mr Kapur is a big loss to the MMRDA. “MMRDA as a family shares the grief along with his family in this difficult times. May god give the family strength to overcome this irreparable loss.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Second sero survey in Delhi begins with four districts sampled on Day 1
Aug 01, 2020 23:55 IST
Special patrolling team formed for women’s safety, 163 hot spots identified across district
Aug 01, 2020 23:54 IST
Hooch tragedy: Four held in Patiala raids, 1,150 litre lahan seized
Aug 01, 2020 23:54 IST
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Aug 01, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.