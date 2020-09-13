September set to be Maharashtra’s worst Covid month

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 22,543 Covid-19 cases and 414 deaths, taking the tally and toll to 1,060,308 and 29,531 respectively.

The state’s struggle to control the infectious virus is getting more difficult as numbers are climbing up rapidly. The average number of daily infections is marching towards 21,000 as 267,695 cases were recorded in thirteen days of this month. This also indicates that maximum cases in a month are likely to be recorded in September, as against 371,238 reported in August and 247,392 in July. In March, April, May and June, total cases reported were 30; 10,196; 57,157 and 102,172 respectively, according to state health department data.

Sunday’s figures have pushed active cases in the state to 290,344, which has increased to a record 27.38% of total cases With the spike in cases, the positivity rate of the state continued to rise at 20.18% on Sunday with 88,836 tests conducted by the state. It was 18.82% a month ago on August 13 and 16.3% on June 13. Positivity test is an indicator of the prevalence of Covid-19 infection in the community. It also reflects the proportion of people who were found positive among those tested. The total number of tests conducted till date are 5,072,521.

Officials said people need to follow precautions seriously and a careless attitude would bring more difficulties for the state, which was indicated by the chief minister.

“We have been observing most of the people have stopped taking the pandemic seriously and don’t care about social-distancing norms. This is concerning as they are not only endangering their lives, but also of their families,” said a senior bureaucrat, wishing not to be named.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said there is no evidence that presence of antibodies guarantees protection from Covid-19 for a long time. “So far, those having antibodies are being claimed as protected, but it is yet to be proven and the new studies coming in are changing this perception.

“A recent study says that antibodies that are developed after being infected with SARS-CoV-2 doesn’t guarantee long term protection from the virus as protective antibodies reduce in the body gradually. Thus, it is difficult to say that those who have developed antibodies are long-term immune to coronavirus,” Dr Salunkhe said.

He also said that dependence only on vaccines cannot be called a wise step. “People should follow all the guidelines issued by the state in public interest as we cannot completely depend upon vaccines. It would be unwise to do so as we yet don’t know when it is actually going to be available and the level of protection it will give. We are only hoping the best,” he said.

Pune city continues to contribute the highest number of infections to the daily caseload as it recorded 2,294 cases on Sunday. Its tally stood at 128,892 cases.

Mumbai on Friday recorded 2,191 cases as the second-highest contributor, taking its tally to 169,741. Of them, active cases are 30,016.

Nagpur city has occupied third position in the list with 1,534 cases and its tally went up to 39,077.

The surge in infections is a result of getting new hotspots with a significant number of cases being reported in semi-urban and rural areas.

Currently, the major hotspots in the state are Pune district, Pimpri-Chinchwad city, Jalgaon district, Satara district, Nashik city, Raigad district, Sangli district, Solapur district and Ahmednagar district where fresh cases recorded were 1,126, 1,004, 981, 912, 713, 682, 646, 630 and 620 respectively.

Maharashtra also continued to report the highest casualties across states in the country. Figures show that the state’s contribution in total Covid casualties is around 37.57% if compared with 78,586 deaths reported across the country.

The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state was recorded at 2.79% on Sunday and comes at third position after Punjab and Gujarat. The CFR of Punjab and Gujarat were 2.97% (with 2,288 deaths) and 2.85% (with 3,195 deaths) on Saturday, according to the statistics shared by the state medical education department.

As many as 740,061 patients have been recovered and discharged from various hospitals across the state till date. On Sunday, 11,549 recoveries were reported and the recovery rate recorded was 69.4%, against the national average of 77.88%.