Sero-survey: BMC starts second round in Mumbai’s 3 wards

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday began the second phase of sero-survey in the city, as part of which blood samples of 5,840 individuals from slums and non-slum areas from three civic wards will be collected. The study will mostly be concluded by the end of this week.

The civic body, along with NITI-Aayog and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), conducted the first serological survey in July among 6,936 people living in the same three wards—M-West (Tilaknagar and Chembur), F-North (Matunga, Sion and Wadala) and R-North (Dahisar and Mandapeshwar). Of the 4,234 individuals randomly surveyed in slums, 56.5% had Covid-19 antibodies. In non-slum or residential areas, of the 2,702 examined, only 419 came positive, showing 15.5% prevalence of antibodies. BMC needs to conduct the second study in the same wards within a month to gauge the spread of the virus among the population.

Under the sero-survey, a group of individuals undergo blood tests to detect the presence of Immunoglobulin-G (IgG) antibodies. IgG antibodies are produced by the body’s immune system on being exposed to a virus. A sero-survey helps identify individuals who were previously infected with the virus and silently recovered.

Dr Sandeep Juneja, one of the researchers from TIFR who was part of the study, said, “Many people who have contracted the infection are asymptomatic, so through this survey, we can understand to what extent the virus has spread in Mumbai. We need two sets of data to make the comparison. With the conclusion of the second survey, we can compare the data of the first study with the latter one. This will help us know if the spread of the virus has been controlled or flattened.”

The second study will cover 3,700 individuals in slums and 2,140 in non-slum areas. Till Tuesday afternoon, the volunteers have met 68% of their target by collecting samples from 3,976 individuals living in slums and non-slum areas.

As HT reported earlier, in the first survey, only 20% of people residing in non-slum areas cooperated with the volunteers. “For over 10 days, we sensitised people in different societies and buildings in the same three wards, so they cooperate with us. We have taken contacts of people who are keen on participating in the survey, which is helping us collect samples quicker without much resistance,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC. “If things go as planned, we will conclude the survey by this weekend,” he added.