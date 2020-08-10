Sero survey in Mumbai: ‘6% residents in slums who had Covid-19 antibodies diabetic’

Six per cent of slum residents, who were detected with Covid-19 antibodies during the first serological survey last month had a pre-medical history of diabetes. In non-slum areas, 9% of the respondents who were found having antibodies during the tests, had diabetes, researchers from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) said.

Doctors from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department claim that 20% of Mumbai’s population, mostly from the affluent sections of the society, has diabetes. The state Covid-19 task force said that as per the city’s total diabetic population, the number of residents detected with the antibodies and are diabetic is quite less.

As people suffering from diabetes are among the groups that are more vulnerable to the infection, the researchers, through questionnaires, conducted a research to determine the medical history of the residents who were carriers of the antibodies.

Around 4,218 slum residents were tested during the survey, of whom 2,387 had the prevalence of antibodies. According to TIFR researchers, 144 residents who were detected with antibodies, had a medical history of diabetes. In non-slum areas, the researchers found that 30 residents of the 358 who tested positive in the antibody test, were diabetic.

However, the survey’s principal investigator Ullas S Kolthur and researcher Sandeep Juneja from TIFR, said they believe that the prevalence of the lifestyle disease could be more in non-slum areas, as many residents may not have given the right information. “Many may have provided incorrect information about their medical history as they may have feared that they would be quarantined or it could be due to other concerns rising out of lack of proper knowledge. There is a need for further studies to establish proper facts,” said Juneja.

The sero survey was conducted in M-West (Tilak Nagar and Chembur), F-North (Matunga, Sion and Wadala) and R-North wards (Dahisar and Mandapeshwar) to detect the presence of immunoglobulin-G (IgG) antibody, produced by the body’s immune system on being exposed to a virus. A sero survey helps in identifying individuals who were previously infected with the virus but have later recovered.

Although the estimated target was 10,000 blood samples, the only 6,936 samples were collected owing to the lack of cooperation from residents in non-slum areas. The civic body has also conducted the antibody test on 1,000 health workers, and is awaited the results.

Diabetologist Dr Shashank Joshi, who is a part of the state’s Covid-19 task force, said almost 50% of patients who died of Covid-19 in Mumbai had a medical history of diabetes. “For an observation, the researchers have recorded the medical history of the participants. This can’t be considered as a parameter to base any theory,” he said.