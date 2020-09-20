Sessions court in Mumbai grants bail to 23-year-old man accused in teen’s rape case

A 23-year-old man, who was arrested by police for allegedly raping a teenager twice at Dadar Chowpatty on the pretext of marrying her, has been granted bail by the sessions court.

The accused, while claiming that he had been wrongly implicated in the case, produced before the court the WhatsApp messages in which the 17-year-old girl’s mother had threatened to lodge a rape case against him if he refused to marry her daughter. The court was convinced and granted bail to the accused man.

The accused, Tushar Jadhav, is a Diva resident, who works as a ward boy at Nair Hospital. On August 19, he was arrested on charges of raping the minor. Jadhav allegedly befriended the girl in October last year at Nair Hospital and later alledly raped her two months later and then again in February this year at Dadar Chowpatty on the pretext of marrying her.

The police booked him on charges of rape under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Advocates Sunil Pandey and AS More, who represented Jadhav, in their written submissions to the court stated that the accused was “trapped” as he has a government job. The girl’s friend had threatened to implicate him in a false case, while the teenager’s mother had threatened to register a rape case on him if he did not marry her daughter. The advocates submitted that their client had secured chat records supporting these claims and placed them before the court. They also pointed out that the first information report (FIR) was lodged after a six-month delay.

“The girl had lodged a similar complaint against another boy in the past and this is pure abuse of law,” claimed Pandey.

The prosecution had opposed bail for the accused.

However, the court observed that the possibility of the accused being implicated could not be ruled out and that no purpose would be served in keeping the accused behind the bars. He was granted bail against a surety of ₹25,000 on the condition that he would not leave the state without prior permission and would not go near the girl or harm the victim or the witnesses.