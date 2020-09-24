Set up dedicated teams in 20 worst-affected districts: PM Narendra Modi to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during interactions with chief ministers of seven states, suggested that the Maharashtra government set up dedicated teams in 20 districts of the state that are worst-affected due to Covid-19, to bring down the number of cases in the state. Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray sought Centre’s intervention in fixing the price of medical oxygen and regulating its supply as there could be a shortage of medical oxygen in the state owing to a high number of cases.

Thackeray also expressed confidence that the state’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign will bring down the case fatality rate (CFR) and Covid positivity rate in the coming weeks.

Maharashtra accounts for more than 22% of the country’s total confirmed cases and over 37% of fatalities. Since the outbreak in March, the state has record 1,263,799 cases and 33,886 fatalities.

Thackeray said, “Through campaigns like ‘My Family, My Responsibility’, we are going to aggressively combat Covid-19. In the near future, it will bring down the case fatality rate and case positivity rate as well.”

The CM said that in the first phase of the campaign, 59,000 teams have been deployed to carry out check-ups. “Since the campaign started [on September 15], 7,075,797 homes (26% of the total) have been visited and health surveys of 28,363,000 people (18% of the total) have been carried out… [During the visits] 4,824 people were found positive for coronavirus and 7.54 lakh people were found with comorbidities,” it said.

According to the statement from the CMO, PM Modi hailed the people of Maharashtra for “bravely” fighting the outbreak. “By setting up special dedicated teams in the 20 worst-affected districts of the state, the infection rate will reduce; thereby bringing down the number of cases on the national-level as well,” the PM said as per the statement.

Though the state has an adequate quantity of medical oxygen, Thackeray said there could be a shortage. “There is a possibility of a shortage of oxygen in the state, and the Centre must resolve the rate of medical oxygen. There is also a need to control its supply,” the CM said in the press statement.

The CM outlined the measures taken up to combat the Covid-19 outbreak. He said that daily testing is going to be increased to 1.5 lakh and added that tele-ICU will be set up in rural areas so that infected people get timely treatment. He also said that post-Covid care will also be started.

Thackeray said using masks is going to save many people from getting infected. He also requested PM Modi to address the nation and “direct the people of the country on how to go ahead in the fight against Covid-19. He added that the country faces challenges ahead, as festivals including Navratri, Dusshera, and Diwali are coming up, which could lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases.