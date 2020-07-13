Seven held for stealing valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh from custom department warehouse

Sewri police on Saturday arrested seven persons for stealing valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh from the custom department’s warehouse, at Hajibandar, Sewri.

The accused stole valuables such as handbags, jewellery, mobile accessories, etc that were seized by customs.

Kiran Mandhare, sub-inspector, Sewri police station said, “On June 26, we received a complaint from the customs warehouse superintendent about the theft of valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh. After which we scanned the CCTV camera and alerted our informers. On Saturday, we conducted raids at Reay Road, Byculla and Sewri, and traced seven accused involved in the crime. “We have recovered valuables worth ₹25lakh from them and are investigating further,”

The arrested accused identified as Sajid Mohammad Arif Shaikh alias Mulla, 19, Karam Husain Shaikh, 52, Mamtya alias Satyvel Harijan, 48, Mohammad Yusuf Mulla, 27, Irshad Pathan, 62, Ganesh Kavdare, 35, Shahrukh Khan, 26.

An officer said, “The theft was being carried out for two months. The accused took advantage of lockdown and went inside the warehouse through the window. They stole goods in small quantities. During the day, they hid the stolen items at the nearby isolated corner, and in the night time, the goods were shifted to their hideouts at Sewri, Byculla and Reay Road,”

Sources revealed that the accused are habitual offenders.