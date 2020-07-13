Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Seven held for stealing valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh from custom department warehouse

Seven held for stealing valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh from custom department warehouse

Sewri police on Saturday arrested seven persons for stealing valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh from the custom department’s warehouse, at Hajibandar, Sewri.The accused stole...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:04 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Sewri police on Saturday arrested seven persons for stealing valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh from the custom department’s warehouse, at Hajibandar, Sewri.

The accused stole valuables such as handbags, jewellery, mobile accessories, etc that were seized by customs.

Kiran Mandhare, sub-inspector, Sewri police station said, “On June 26, we received a complaint from the customs warehouse superintendent about the theft of valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh. After which we scanned the CCTV camera and alerted our informers. On Saturday, we conducted raids at Reay Road, Byculla and Sewri, and traced seven accused involved in the crime. “We have recovered valuables worth ₹25lakh from them and are investigating further,”

The arrested accused identified as Sajid Mohammad Arif Shaikh alias Mulla, 19, Karam Husain Shaikh, 52, Mamtya alias Satyvel Harijan, 48, Mohammad Yusuf Mulla, 27, Irshad Pathan, 62, Ganesh Kavdare, 35, Shahrukh Khan, 26.



An officer said, “The theft was being carried out for two months. The accused took advantage of lockdown and went inside the warehouse through the window. They stole goods in small quantities. During the day, they hid the stolen items at the nearby isolated corner, and in the night time, the goods were shifted to their hideouts at Sewri, Byculla and Reay Road,”

Sources revealed that the accused are habitual offenders.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vasai doctor who worked through pandemic succumbs to Covid-19
Jul 13, 2020 00:07 IST
Activists oppose Mattewara industrial park, minister sees no ecological harm
Jul 13, 2020 00:07 IST
No fights, no weddings: Is VFX the way forward then?
Jul 13, 2020 00:07 IST
PMC Bank scam accused Rakesh Wadhawan tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 13, 2020 00:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.