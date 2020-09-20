Seven minors booked for sodomising, wrongfully confining friend at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area

Ghatkopar police on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) against seven minors for allegedly sodomising and wrongfully confining their 17-year-old friend.

The survivor allegedly told his elder brother about the attack after he started facing physical issues.

The teen told police that all the accused were between 14 to 17 years of age. One of them had called him to their house on the pretext of picking up some cooking pans. However, when the survivor reached the house he found seven boys waiting.

“Once I entered the house, one of them locked the door and covered my mouth with their hand so that nobody could hear my voice,” the survivor told police. The accused forcibly removed his clothes, sodomised him and recorded the attack.

On Saturday, the survivor narrated the ordeal to his elder brother, and they filed a complaint with the Ghatkopar police.

Police booked the accused under section 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 14 (punishment for using child for pornographic purposes), 15 (punishment for storage of pornographic material involving child) of protection of children from sexual offences act and section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act.

CB Landge, inspector from Ghatkopar police station, said, “We have registered the offence and are investigating the case.” Police have also seized the mobile phones of the accused.